Edinburgh opticians invests £30,000 in store refit

The partners at Specsavers opticians and audiologists within Blackhall Sainsbury’s have made a five-figure cash commitment to the local area as they continue to invest in the store and colleagues.

Led by directors Stuart Miller and Adam Gordon, the store has recently undergone a £30,000 refit, which included the shop floor and consulting rooms being freshly painted and installing a variety of new lit frame displays for children’s glasses, sunglasses, and designer brands such as Vivienne Westwood and Hugo Boss.

Located within Craigleith Retail Park, Specsavers is the only dedicated opticians in the park, with the store currently having two optometrists qualified as independent prescribers with an additional two optometrists currently training to achieve this level of qualification, with an aim of easing pressure on the NHS.

Specsavers Blackhall’s recent overhaul is another positive piece of news for the retail park, which has already seen an exciting start to 2025, with the addition of beloved retail giant ‘The Range’ joining the lineup of businesses.

Stuart Miller is one of the two partners who led the store refit

Stuart, retail director at Specsavers Blackhall, said: "Our store refit has been warmly welcomed, not only by our customers, but also the team as its equally important that they have a nice environment to work in - they were thrilled when they saw the design plans.

‘"As a team, we aim to offer the best possible customer experience to all who visit the store, however, as directors, Adam and I are also committed to helping our staff members progress in their careers. So, we are delighted that we not only have two members of the team on their way to becoming independent prescribing optometrists, but we will also have a fully qualified dispensing optician by the summer.

"We’re looking forward to customers, current and new coming to visit the store and seeing what’s new."

Craigleith has a vast array of businesses that call it home, including Lidl, Starbucks, Superdrug, and PureGym. It’s the closest retail park to the city centre and is easily accessible by bus as well as having plenty of parking available.