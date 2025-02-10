Edinburgh Omega-3 firm expands leadership team

As MiAlgae accelerates its mission to revolutionise Omega-3 production, it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Jerome Quiohilag as Associate Director.

MiAlgae, headquartered in Edinburgh, repurposes whisky industry by-products to grow microalgae as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to fish-derived Omega-3 sources. After being named as a finalist in the prestigious Earthshot Prize last year, MiAlgae continues to scale operations and expand its global impact.

Jerome Quiohilag joins MiAlgae from Veranova, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of specialist and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for pharma and biotech customers. At Veranova, he was responsible for overseeing the production of medicinal products, ensuring compliance with strict quality and safety standards.

With more than a decade of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, he has successfully led high-performing teams across diverse manufacturing environments, directing operations to meet strategic business objectives whilst driving efficiency and process optimisation.

In his new role, Jerome will play a key role in scaling MiAlgae’s production capacity, enhancing manufacturing efficiency, and supporting the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Last year, MiAlgae successfully reached commercial-scale production of NaturAlgae, its sustainable marine Omega-3 product, at its Scottish demonstrator site. Now, the company is preparing for its next major milestone - the development of an industrial scale production facility in Scotland, with the first phase set for completion in 2025.

At this pivotal stage of expansion, Jerome is excited to contribute to MiAlgae’s mission. He said: "This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing company with a clear mission and global ambition. I look forward to applying my expertise to scale operations and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future."

