Edinburgh nursery group doubles up on places and staff to meet soaring demand for pre-school care

Owned by Edinburgh-based Consensus Capital Group, St Margarets Nursery & Pre-school runs three childcare sites across the city.

A children’s nursery group based in Edinburgh is on a growth spurt of its own, doubling the number of spaces for local children and creating 40 jobs.

St Margarets Nursery & Pre-school is looking to meet increased demand for pre-school daycare in the city centre. Owned by capital-based Consensus Capital Group, the care provider runs three childcare sites across the city - one at Craigmillar Park, another on Craiglockhart Avenue and a third recently acquired site on West Savile Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the Craiglockhart Avenue and West Savile Road nurseries are undergoing major refurbishment to offer more space, doubling St Margarets Nursery’s total capacity from 120 to 240 children. Due to the increased spaces available at the two refurbished sites, the number of staff will double from 40 to 80.

The business approached Bank of Scotland for support, securing a £1.5 million funding package towards the renovations of the two buildings. Craiglockhart Avenue will reopen in June and West Savile Road later in the year.

Mark Emlick, chief executive at Consensus Capital Group, said: “We know how important quality care for children in a safe environment is for families, and the demand is high. By as early as 2023, St Margarets’ Craigmillar Park site was already receiving waiting list requests for 2025. But now, thanks to the support of Bank of Scotland, we’re completely revitalising two buildings in Edinburgh, delivering not only fresh, modern nurseries but offering more space for the highest quality of childcare.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to the ongoing development of the nursery and our plan is to double St Margarets’ offerings once again, providing even more childcare options and job opportunities for the local community.”