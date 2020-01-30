Edinburgh Napier University tops up graduate apprenticeship scheme

Edinburgh Napier Univeristy has strengthened its graduate apprenticeship programme with the addition of almost 200 opportunities across a range of disciplines.

The university currently has 273 graduate apprentices actively studying across three cohorts.

The current batch will soon be joined by a fourth cohort, with the institution announcing that it has 185 new positions across a range of subjects within its school of computing, business school and school of engineering and the built environment.

Graduate apprenticeships have been developed by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with industry and the further and higher education sectors.

Sally Smith, dean of Edinburgh Napier’s school of computing, said: “Our apprenticeships appeal to school and college leavers, modern apprentices and existing employees. With our apprentices putting their skills to use immediately, both they and their employers benefit from day one.”

READ MORE: