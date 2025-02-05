Edinburgh mum turns redundancy into opportunity, launching flexible business that supports local enterprises

After facing redundancy at the end of 2024, Currie resident and single mum Lynsey Pirie has turned a daunting challenge into a life-changing opportunity.

Lynsey, who lives with Muscular Dystrophy, has launched her own Virtual Assistant (VA) business, becoming the latest franchisee of Alchemy VA, a company that provides high-quality administrative support to businesses.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Lynsey has always been driven by a strong sense of community and determination. Despite the challenges posed by her progressive condition, she’s refused to let Muscular Dystrophy define her, instead using her experiences to shape a resilient and inspiring career.

“I’ve always looked for ways to progress professionally, but after being made redundant, finding accessible and flexible work opportunities in Edinburgh was extremely challenging,” Lynsey said. “The city’s historic buildings and lack of accessible office spaces made me rethink my options. I knew I needed a solution that worked for both my health and my son’s needs.”

The redundancy became a pivotal moment, pushing Lynsey to explore self-employment as a way to regain control over her career. With nearly 12 years of experience as an Executive Assistant in the specialist green investment sector, alongside earlier roles in banking, product development, and event management, Lynsey saw an opportunity to leverage her skills to support local businesses while working on her terms.

Her new venture will provide administrative, executive, and project support to businesses across Edinburgh. With a focus on sectors like investment and wealth management, where her expertise shines, Lynsey’s services will include diary management, board administration, project support, social media, executive communications and much more.

“Being a business owner can be lonely at times, and having a trusted Virtual Assistant is like having someone who helps save your time, sanity, and stress,” Lynsey explained.

Lynsey’s decision to join Alchemy VA as a franchisee followed extensive research. She was drawn to the company’s culture of empowerment, collaboration, and integrity. “Alchemy VA’s values aligned perfectly with my own, and their personal touch and coaching really set them apart,” she said.

This move not only allows Lynsey to support Edinburgh’s business community but also provides the flexibility to manage her health and care for her son, Lucas. “Self-employment gives me the autonomy to integrate regular physiotherapy into my schedule and still thrive professionally,” Lynsey added.

Looking to the future, Lynsey envisions growing her business into a team of virtual assistants, supporting purpose-driven businesses that create positive change for people and the environment.

Beyond work, Lynsey enjoys cheering on Lucas at football matches, indulging her love of cooking - especially spicy food, and staying active with Pilates and swimming. Her story is a powerful example of resilience and the opportunities that can emerge from challenging times.

For businesses in Edinburgh seeking reliable, flexible, and professional administrative support, Lynsey Pirie brings with her a wealth of experience and is all set to officially launch her franchise this month.