Edinburgh meal delivery firm teams up with iconic brands to offer Wimbledon cream teas

The move to tie in with the fortnight of tennis action at SW19 follows the “highly successful” sell through of the Jubilee Tea for Two offer.

The firm said the Jubilee offer “demonstrated clearly” that its customers are keen to purchase other products beyond ready meals from the company’s website and other channels. While the Jubilee package was limited to 4,000, the Wimbledon Cream Tea for Two and its variants will be unlimited in volume.

Chief executive Kevin Dorren said: “Innovation and key partnerships with iconic brands is a key part of the strategy to drive incremental revenues, order frequency and average order value over time.

“We were delighted with the success of the Jubilee package and hope that the Wimbledon package will be even more successful. We are continuously building a relationship and trust with our customers and with the right products our customers will use the Parsley Box channel for other relevant categories.

“Our plan includes offering a wider range of relevant goods to our customers which they have demonstrated that they are keen to enjoy.”

At the start of June, Parsley Box said it remained confident of returning to revenue growth in the second half, but revised its full-year sales guidance amid a “challenging” consumer environment.

The Aim-quoted business, which is chaired by Scottish tech veteran Chris van der Kuyl, said in a trading update that for the five months ending May 31, the adjusted core loss (before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) is about 10 per cent ahead of management expectations, with losses having reduced by roughly 44 per cent from the prior year.

The Edinburgh firm has again partnered with a range of iconic British brands to create a Cream Tea for Two with Pimms package to enjoy during the Wimbledon fortnight. Picture: Laurence Hudghton Photography

Dorren said the business continued to navigate a “challenging consumer environment suffering from a well-documented reduction in consumer confidence”.