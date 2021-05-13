Edinburgh leads the charge as Currys and PC World owner changes name to... Currys

The electricals retailer said Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team Knowhow and Dixons Carphone will all become Currys by October, with a new Currys-branded website also set to be launched.

It will see the rebrand rolled out across more than 300 stores, 13,000 colleague uniforms and some 300 vehicle liveries.

Dixons Carphone will also change its name to Currys plc on the stock market after the group’s annual shareholder meeting in September. It spells the end for the Dixons, Carphone Warehouse and PC World brands.

The group has undergone a raft of rebrands over the years, with the Dixons name being ditched on the high street in 2006 when it decided to roll out a change to the then-Currys.digital across its shops.

Dixons was retained then as the brand for its online retailing operations, while it has also been used for Dixons Travel.

But the group announced plans in April to shut the 35-strong airport store business, Dixons Travel, due to pandemic trading woes and the end of tax-free tourist shopping.

It also axed all its 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse stores last year, instead keeping the brand as a store within larger shops.

The latest rebranding forms part of a recently announced £190 million increase in investment across the group, with revamped stores, an online push, and staff training in technology among plans on the cards.

The group’s first new-look store has been unveiled at Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird retail park.

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said the Currys rebrand decision was a “no-brainer”.

He said: “It’s the best of the old and the best of the new. Since Henry Curry first started helping everyone enjoy the amazing technology of his day – the bicycle – in 1884, Currys has been the best-known and most trusted brand in tech.

“We’ve worked hard to become one joined-up business and becoming Currys reflects and accelerates that.”

He confirmed there will be no store closures as a result of the name change and overhaul. The group’s international brands remain in place.

