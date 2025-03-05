Edinburgh law firm announces forum to drive innovation in financial services regulation
Vialex senior legal director Scott Moncur will lead the initiative with the support of the firm’s founder and chief executive officer Keith Anderson and co-founder and chief operating officer Keith Dinmore.
The forum will bring together financial institutions, regulators and technology providers to explore solutions that simplify compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and create commercial advantages.
The initiative, developed in partnership with industry growth consultancy FinTech-Tables, is supported by a range of organisations, including Barclays, Sainsbury’s Bank, Zumo, University of Strathclyde and Co-Labs by Change Gap.
Designed as a recurring forum in Scotland and London, it will provide a platform for industry leaders to examine regulatory challenges and technology and data driven solutions.
The UK's RegTech sector is expanding, with projections estimating a market value of £15.8 billion by 2026. This growth is driven by rising regulatory demands and the need for more sophisticated compliance solutions.
The integration of regulatory technology is already seen to be demonstrating cost-saving potential, for example in know your customer (KYC) procedures. A study by Juniper Research projected that cost reductions from KYC automation in banking and property transactions could approach £800 million by the end of 2024, a 690 per cent increase in savings.
Ian Davey, founder of FinTech-Tables and forum chair, said: “We want to shift the dial so that regulatory compliance is no longer viewed as a burden and drain on resources.
Scott Moncur said: "Compliance isn’t just about risk mitigation; it’s a driver for efficiency, trust, and long-term growth. The RegTech Leadership Forum is a crucial step in advancing this thinking."
