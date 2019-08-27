Edinburgh jeweller Hamilton & Inches appoints MD amid drive to see firm shine

Edinburgh-based jeweller Hamilton & Inches has unveiled its new managing director, who joins as the firm seeks to double turnover over the next five years.

Jonathan Payne takes on the role, set to support chief executive Victoria Houghton and the team in “leading a new era”.

He brings a background in luxury retail management including senior roles at jeweller Laings, growing turnover at Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Southampton, and at Watches of Switzerland Group – where his duties included head of retail operations. He also held led sales and operations at Holland & Barrett.

The appointment comes as the firm invests in its existing team, and makes major infrastructure updates.

Houghton said Payne’s “understanding of Scotland as a retail destination will add credence to our global development strategy… his many years of experience and knowledge of the jewellery and fine watches market will be welcomed by the board”.

The retailer said renovations to its George Street showroom “will deliver a fresh experiential retail approach”.

Payne said: “I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining the team at the start of a period of significant growth, and look forward to working with the team to cement our reputation as Scotland’s finest jeweller.”

The business was founded in 1866 and has held a Royal Warrant as silversmiths to The Queen for 120-plus years.