Edinburgh IT company acquires Australian firm thanks to HSBC funding
Purview Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT solutions and cutting-edge products, including AI-powered smart glasses for the visually impaired and deaf, continues to expand its footprint with this strategic acquisition. With an established presence in over 21 countries and a workforce exceeding 1,550 employees, Purview is set to strengthen its service offerings in the Asia-Pacific region by integrating EDF’s capabilities.
This acquisition will enhance Purview’s ability to support major data centers and position the company to deliver advanced IT solutions to a broader client base in Australia and beyond. The integration will add 52 highly skilled professionals to Purview’s team, reflecting the company’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence across its services.
Reddy Punna, Founder and CEO of Purview Services, commented: “This marks a transformative chapter in Purview’s journey of global growth. The acquisition of EDF Systems aligns with our vision to provide unparalleled IT solutions and infrastructure across continents. HSBC UK’s support has been instrumental in enabling us to extend our reach and infrastructure to work with large-scale data centers in Australia. This milestone reinforces Purview’s position as a trusted partner for some of the world’s largest corporations.”
Coenraad Horn, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, added: “We are proud to continue supporting Purview in its impressive global expansion. Having worked with the company since its inception in 2010, it is rewarding to witness their growth and commitment to delivering exceptional IT services to leading organisations worldwide. This acquisition is a testament to Purview’s vision and the strength of our partnership.”