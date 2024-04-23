Edinburgh is Britain's shower capital with over 70% preferring them to baths

It ends the bath vs. shower debate in the city with the survey, conducted by leading bathroom supplier Sanctuary Bathrooms, showing 73% of residents saying that a shower was preferred to a soak in the bath - the highest of any UK city, beating off Bristol (72%).

Almost 50% of respondents in Edinburgh revealed their preferred shower or bath routine makes them feel cleaner, revealing that self-care is crucial to those in Edinburgh, with over one in four saying their routines give them the opportunity to take time for themselves.

Though Edinburgh is now a shower city, the survey also revealed that people in Edinburgh have changed their bathing habits, with over a third (34%) admitting they used to prefer taking a bath but now opt for showers. This is compared to just 16% of people who have switched from enjoying a nice shower to relaxing in the tub.

Some have also said they have changed their habits due to the cost of living, with 1 in 9 (11%) admitting rising running costs of energy and hot water have caused them to limit the number of baths they have.

The UK as a whole was revealed as a shower nation, with 3 in 5 Brits (59%) settling the often debated and controversial argument of baths vs. showers once and for all and opting for showers; only 28% said they preferred baths. The survey also found that showering was the most popular with all demographics across the UK; however, the highest number came in late Millennials (aged 25-34) with over two-thirds (69%) preferring showers, while Brits aged 18-24 were the highest demographic of bath lovers (37%).

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, commented: "Edinburgh has answered the debate over whether baths or showers are preferred convincingly, so much so that it isn't actually much of a contest compared to other areas of the UK.

"It doesn't signal the end for the bathtub north of the border, so it's not time to ditch them yet, but it does illustrate that many people opt for what enhances their lives, as well as makes them more efficient. This was highlighted, with key reasons being relaxing, getting time to one's self, and convenience.

"Bathrooms shouldn't just be practical or functional spaces; they can provide benefits that enhance our mental and physical health and wellbeing. To get the most out of any space, add plenty of lighting, including colour-changing mirrors, Bluetooth for music or podcasts, and different showering functions to make it more enjoyable and luxurious. This is alongside all those individual touches, either decoratively or with colour. Bathrooms don't have to be mundane but offer stylish ambience that enhances our daily routines."