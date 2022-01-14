Edinburgh investor Par Equity doubles tech funding to £25 million in 'stellar' year

The firm pumped some £25 million into innovative technology businesses during 2021, up from just over £12m in 2020.

This was in addition to a landmark $400 million (£290m) exit on the sale of portfolio company Current Health in October, which continued Par Equity’s track record of successful exits, returning cash to investors every year since 2013.

The investment outfit backs emerging technology ventures across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England. Over the course of an “active year”, the team reviewed close to 1,000 business opportunities, from which it selected six new investments while also providing follow-on finance for 21 existing portfolio companies.

Paul Munn and Andrew Noble of Edinburgh-based Par Equity.

Andrew Noble, partner at Par Equity, said: “Over the last three years, we’ve built strong foundations for growth. We invested heavily in our team and operations, increasing our transaction and portfolio management capabilities.

“With an excellent track record, we can raise even more capital and continue to deploy it in high quality, scale-up opportunities.”

Managing director Paul Munn added: “We had a stellar year in 2021, which saw our business model mature, and our growth rate accelerate.

“Our track record in terms of consistency and investor returns came together to give us the ability to support and lead the larger deals needed as our portfolio matures. We believe we can play an increasingly important role for companies seeking series A funding, an area that is lacking across the north of the UK.”

