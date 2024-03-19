Aubrey is a specialist boutique investment manager founded in 2006.

Aubrey Capital Management, the Edinburgh-based investment firm, has sealed a partnership deal with one of the largest financial services groups in Chile.

The tie-up sees LVCC, part of the LarrainVial Group, acquire a 25 per cent stake in Aubrey, which was founded by Andrew Dalrymple and Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn. The contract was signed just ahead of the Scots firm celebrating its 18th anniversary and builds on a collaboration between LarrainVial and Aubrey that has developed over several years.

Aubrey has maintained its status as a majority employee-owned business, with its employee shareholders and founders continuing to hold integral roles within the organisation. The firm retains its Edinburgh head office, with an additional office in London. Both businesses are members of the Group of Boutique Asset Managers (GBAM).

Andrew Ward, chief executive of Aubrey Capital Management, said: “The formalised collaboration with LarrainVial marks an exciting development for Aubrey. We are pleased to partner with a respected global business and a leader in the Latin American financial sector. This relationship deepens our investment research capabilities and broadens our existing distribution network, as well as creating opportunities for further synergies across both businesses.”

Ladislao Larrain, chief executive of LarrainVial Asset Management, added: “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise and resources, paving the way for innovative investment solutions and sustainable growth. We are confident that by leveraging our complementary strengths, we will create significant value for our stakeholders and seize many new opportunities together.”