A west end hotel in Edinburgh with almost 200 rooms will reopen this summer following a £2 million-plus overhaul.

The Edinburgh Collection, part of Palm Holdings, said the Haymarket Hub Hotel would relaunch in June under IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Garner Hotels brand – a first for Scotland – following an extensive refurbishment investment. The transformation promises a “sleek, modern design and a renewed focus on sustainability through innovative technology”.

Located at Clifton Terrace, opposite Haymarket railway station, the 195-room hotel has been redesigned to align with Garner’s ethos of offering “reliable, quality stays with essential comforts”.

Since the pandemic, the hotel has partnered with Edinburgh Council and Bethany Trust to provide temporary accommodation. With its relaunch as part of Garner Hotels, the property will donate £1 per guest stay for a limited time to Action Against Hunger.

Ricky Kapoor, managing director of Palm Holdings, said: “Introducing Garner Hotels to the Edinburgh market through the Haymarket Hub Hotel is a testament to our long-term vision for quality and design.

“Collaborating with IHG, along with the expertise of Fitzsimons and Spacebrand, has ensured that every aspect of this refurbishment meets our shared values. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to experience this dynamic new brand.”

The reopening is also said to mark a “significant milestone” for The Edinburgh Collection, which manages a portfolio of properties across the city including Old Waverley, Holyrood Aparthotel and Princes Street Suites.

Matt Walton, head of development, UK & Ireland, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the move would bring the Garner Hotels brand to a “vibrant” Edinburgh market.

He added: “The conversion of the Haymarket Hub Hotel is a true reflection of our commitment to thoughtful growth and giving back to the community, all while offering reliable, comfortable stays that guests can always count on.

“We look forward to opening the doors to our first Garner Hotels property in Scotland later this year as we expand our partnership with Palm Holdings into new markets beyond the US, Canada and England.”