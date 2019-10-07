Edinburgh hosts EY-sponsored event to support female STEM students' careers

STEM Women, the inclusion and diversity recruitment service aiming to achieve gender balance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is hosting a networking and careers event in Edinburgh next week.

Sponsored by EY, the gathering is inviting more than 160 female STEM students to the EICC on Wednesday 16 October to receive advice and support regarding employment in STEM-related industries.

More than 1,000 female students attended STEM Women's autumn events programme across the UK in 2018. Picture: Colin McPherson

Students can meet face-to-face with big name-employers including Diageo, PwC, RBS and Lloyds and take part in an in-depth panel session with women working in STEM.

It is the first time the event will be held in Edinburgh, following on from last year’s sell-out exhibition in Glasgow.

Events manager Sophie Chadwick said: ““Last year we exhibited in Glasgow and completely sold out, there was only standing room available. We are delighted that this year’s event will be held in Edinburgh for the first time and held in a much larger venue.

"The demand for tickets from Scottish students has already been huge."

Office for National Statistics figures show that just 22 per cent of the UK’s STEM workforce is female.

