Edinburgh hospitality tech specialist Criton bought by global peer

Criton, which was founded by Julie Grieve and provides guest apps to more than 300 locations including hotels and serviced apartments, has been bought by hospitality technology outfit Nonius on undisclosed terms.

The combination of the two businesses will create an “unparalleled offering in the hospitality sector” allowing the merged companies to better serve a market that has grown “exponentially” since the pandemic hit in 2020, bosses said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Criton said the pandemic had triggered significant growth in demand for its product as hotels struggled with how they could meet guest demand for contactless transactions.

Edinburgh-based Criton was founded in 2016 by Julie Grieve.

Nonius was founded in 2005 and serves some 3,950 hotels around the world with internet access, networks management, interactive TV, digital signage and voice services. More recently, the firm has “significantly added” to its GuestU platform.

Grieve said: “I am delighted that we have agreed on terms with Nonius, a well-respected and innovative player in the hospitality market.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with their Nonius Hub and believe that together, our products will deliver exactly what hoteliers and their guests want, simple and effective mobile solutions bringing much needed digital transformation to a sector that has a challenging technology landscape and has been significantly impacted over the past two years of the pandemic.

“Since starting Criton we have always taken a customer-first approach. I am hugely proud of all we have achieved and I firmly believe this merger will create a world-leading mobile service allowing hoteliers to embrace the digital service their guests are demanding.”

Grieve will continue as director of Criton following the tie-up.

Antonio Silva, chief executive and co-founder of Nonius, added: “We have been watching Criton’s growth in the market with interest over the past five years and we are delighted that we have been able to agree on terms to acquire Criton.

“Since its inception, Criton has grown an inspiring client list and we are now starting to implement our plan to fully integrate our platforms to create a world-leading offering from which hoteliers and their guests can benefit.”

A message from the Editor: