An Edinburgh audio retailer selling some of the world’s most luxurious hi-fi brands is joining forces with a city motorcycle dealer for a series of collaborations.

Loud & Clear, which operates out of a converted bonded warehouse in Leith, will kick off the tie-up with Saltire Motorcycles next month, promising a “day of great music and fantastic bikes”. The firms plan to use the occasion on December 3 as a springboard for a series of collaborations between the capital businesses.

Saltire will have an Indian motorcycle on display at the hi-fi showroom entrance on Commercial Quay and a Mutt brand bike within the store’s conservatory. Other brands represented by the motorcycle dealer include Husqvarna, KTM and Royal Enfield.

Guests at the pre-festive event will see audio products from a range of brands such as Audiovector, Dynaudio, Moon, Rega and Scottish loudspeaker maker Fyne Audio. In addition, a selection of different systems will be playing in the store’s lounge-style conservatory, main space and state-of-the-art demo room.

