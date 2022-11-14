Loud & Clear, which operates out of a converted bonded warehouse in Leith, will kick off the tie-up with Saltire Motorcycles next month, promising a “day of great music and fantastic bikes”. The firms plan to use the occasion on December 3 as a springboard for a series of collaborations between the capital businesses.
Saltire will have an Indian motorcycle on display at the hi-fi showroom entrance on Commercial Quay and a Mutt brand bike within the store’s conservatory. Other brands represented by the motorcycle dealer include Husqvarna, KTM and Royal Enfield.
Guests at the pre-festive event will see audio products from a range of brands such as Audiovector, Dynaudio, Moon, Rega and Scottish loudspeaker maker Fyne Audio. In addition, a selection of different systems will be playing in the store’s lounge-style conservatory, main space and state-of-the-art demo room.
John Carroll, managing director of Loud & Clear Edinburgh, which has a sister hi-fi distribution business, Renaissance Audio, said: ‘We are truly excited by our first event with Saltire Motorcycles as in our experience there is a strong synergy between music and motorcycle lovers. Indeed, what could be better than getting fired up by an amazing track before hitting the open road? Saltire’s motorcycles let the rider experience the space and spirit of Scotland, and Loud & Clear endeavours to provide powerful hi-fi systems which let its customers hear recordings as the artist intended.”