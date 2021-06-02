Edinburgh-headquartered tech firm e.fundamentals creating 12 skilled tech jobs

It said the move follows rapid growth over the last 12 months when its revenue increased by more than 300 per cent as consumer goods giants such as PepsiCo, Mars and Arla have integrated its digital shelf analytics platform – and it is eyeing the ecommerce grocery market.

It enables clients, mainly in fast-moving consumer goods, to track the wholesale and retail performance of their products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new roles are expected to grow e.fundamentals’ international tech workforce by almost 30 per cent and will include product managers and senior engineers. The workforce expansion is aimed at supporting global clients and accelerating the rate of innovation across the entire product portfolio.

The firm sees Edinburgh as one of Britain's most vibrant cities to recruit for technical expertise. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Chief executive John Maltman said: “We continue to be highly impressed with the quality of tech talent in Scotland. Increasing our engineering team signals not only our dedicated effort to support Edinburgh’s aspiration for becoming a centre for tech excellence, but also our company’s own high-growth ambitions furthering our position as a leading digital shelf analytics provider.”

Greg Urquhart, e.fundamentals’ chief technology officer and former director of product delivery at Skyscanner, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the growth opportunities that have evolved recently in ecommerce grocery.

“Edinburgh is one of Britain's fastest-growing tech hubs and most vibrant cities to recruit for technical expertise. We’ve been delighted to have attracted exceptional local engineering talent across all levels of experience. While we’re recruiting globally, our core team will remain located in Edinburgh.”

Greg Urquhart, e.fundamentals’ chief technology officer and former director of product delivery at Skyscanner. Picture: contributed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.