Edinburgh-headquartered tech firm e.fundamentals creating 12 skilled tech jobs

It said the move follows rapid growth over the last 12 months when its revenue increased by more than 300 per cent as consumer goods giants such as PepsiCo, Mars and Arla have integrated its digital shelf analytics platform – and it is eyeing the ecommerce grocery market.
It enables clients, mainly in fast-moving consumer goods, to track the wholesale and retail performance of their products.
The new roles are expected to grow e.fundamentals’ international tech workforce by almost 30 per cent and will include product managers and senior engineers. The workforce expansion is aimed at supporting global clients and accelerating the rate of innovation across the entire product portfolio.
Chief executive John Maltman said: “We continue to be highly impressed with the quality of tech talent in Scotland. Increasing our engineering team signals not only our dedicated effort to support Edinburgh’s aspiration for becoming a centre for tech excellence, but also our company’s own high-growth ambitions furthering our position as a leading digital shelf analytics provider.”
Greg Urquhart, e.fundamentals’ chief technology officer and former director of product delivery at Skyscanner, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the growth opportunities that have evolved recently in ecommerce grocery.
“Edinburgh is one of Britain's fastest-growing tech hubs and most vibrant cities to recruit for technical expertise. We’ve been delighted to have attracted exceptional local engineering talent across all levels of experience. While we’re recruiting globally, our core team will remain located in Edinburgh.”