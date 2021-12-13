Edinburgh Gin cheers extended sponsorship deal with Musselburgh Racecourse

Edinburgh Gin has raised a glass to an extended sponsorship deal with Musselburgh Racecourse.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 13th December 2021, 12:30 pm

The firm has agreed a three-year extension to its six-figure sponsorship agreement with the East Lothian track.

Edinburgh Gin’s portfolio will be available throughout the racecourse’s bars and restaurants and will be presented as prizes to all winning racehorse owners on each race day.

The extended agreement also includes sponsorship of the Edinburgh Gin Race Day in May, which features the Edinburgh Cup in a six-race £100,000 programme. It will see the Edinburgh Gin experience marquee installed in a prominent position at the course.

Edinburgh Gin has sealed a new three-year sponsorship deal with Musselburgh Racecourse in East Lothian. Picture: Alan Rennie

Musselburgh Racecourse’s senior operations and commercial manager, Sarah Montgomery, said: “We are thrilled to have secured a fresh three-year sponsorship deal with Scotland’s leading gin brand and to have the opportunity to support a premium offering at each of our race days.

“Since it was established in 2010, Edinburgh Gin has been at the forefront of the gin revolution and pushes boundaries and breaks down conventions, all qualities which are shared by Musselburgh Racecourse, so this is an ideal partnership in so many ways.”

Ian Macleod Distillers’ UK managing director, Neil Boyd, added: “We at Edinburgh Gin are delighted to renew our sponsorship with Musselburgh Racecourse. We have enjoyed an excellent relationship over the years and following the uncertainty of the last 18 months it is wonderful to be back and to be able to look forward to an exciting partnership ahead.”

Musselburgh Racecourse stages 28 meetings over the flat and jump seasons each year.

