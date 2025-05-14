Edinburgh-founded Skyscanner names new chief executive amid record numbers

“Stepping into this role is a dream. I get to lead a company that is on a mission to become the world’s number one travel ally.”

Skyscanner, the high-flying tech unicorn founded in Edinburgh in 2003, has appointed a new chief executive.

Bryan Batista is taking over the top role from John Mangelaars. Batista is currently the firm’s chief operating officer and will become CEO on June 1.

These days, Skyscanner, which has offices worldwide, connects some 160 million users in 180 countries and 37 languages to more than 1,200 flight, hotel and car hire partners every month. In the last year, the firm experienced record performances across its travel products, with double-digit growth in flights, car hire and accommodation while breaking into high growth markets, including India where it expects to double its audience.

Mangelaars said: “After four and a half incredible years, I am stepping down as CEO and passing the baton to Bryan. The company is in a great position, and I feel that now is the right time for me personally to make this change and pursue new ventures.

“I have enormous confidence in Bryan’s leadership and determination to take Skyscanner forward in the next stage of its ambitious growth.”

Batista joined Skyscanner in January 2024 as its chief operating officer. He previously held leadership positions at Tesla and at Booking.com.

He said: “We built Skyscanner because we are travel geeks at heart. We love the thrill of exploring new places and we hate the pain of planning. Since joining Skyscanner, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our incredible teams and travel partners.

“Stepping into this role is a dream. I get to lead a company that is on a mission to become the world’s number one travel ally. I am excited that we are now adding rail and package travel options to that mix - delivering the best deals and the widest selection of travel options to our travellers.

“We are breaking into new markets, adding new products and smarter tools to make travel planning part of the adventure, not the admin,” he added.