Edinburgh-founded Apex Hotels appoints MD in newly created position

Edinburgh-headquartered group Apex Hotels has announced the appointment of Averil Wilson as the company’s MD – a newly created role.

Her promotion follows eight years as finance director of the group, which recently announced annual turnover growing to £75.4 million and pre-tax profit rising to £11.7m, and teased plans for further expansion. The chain spans Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London and Bath.

Wilson will lead the executive team at the helm of the family-owned business - which started out in 1996 in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket - overseeing all business operations, resources and ventures.

The chartered accountant has worked with KPMG in Auckland, New Zealand, and London – specialising in hotels, leisure and media entertainment – before moving into finance roles with Lionsgate Films and Lloyds Banking Group.

She joined Apex Hotels in 2011, expanding the role to take responsibility for the likes of IT, risk and transformational projects focused on systems development and process re-engineering.

Wilson said: “Over the past eight years, I have witnessed the growth of the portfolio, from seven hotels to ten across the country. I am looking forward to the journey ahead – facing challenges and maintaining our momentum of strong business growth whilst always ensuring we offer our guests a warmer welcome and excellence in our service standards.”

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers said: “Introducing the new role puts Apex in an ideal position for further growth through acquisition and diversification, ensuring that we are agile enough to make the most of any available opportunities. I am in no doubt that Averil will continue to excel as [MD].”