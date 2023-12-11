Images have been released of football club Hearts’ forthcoming hotel at Tynecastle – in what will be one of the UK’s few stadium hotels.

The Scottish Premiership club is in early 2024 set to blow the starting whistle on the 25-bedroom hotel and events space at Tynecastle Park in the west of the city, forming part of its ambitious growth plans, and marking a first in its 150-year history.

Integrated within the main stand, and owned and managed completely by Heart of Midlothian Football Club, the Tynecastle Park Hotel will offer individually styled guest rooms, including en-suite shower rooms with a marble finish, monsoon showers and emperor-size beds, and with family, executive and accessible rooms on offer. Selected guest rooms will offer a live view of the pitch or city skyline on HD plasma screens. There will also be a club lounge and six new dedicated meeting, conference and event spaces, and the hotel will complement the stadium’s existing Skyline Restaurant.

Ann Budge from Tynecastle Park Hotel and Hearts said the forthcoming addition will offer a “truly unique hotel experience in our iconic Tynecastle Park Stadium”, and is the club’s “newest and boldest” venture. “As part of our ambitious growth plans both on and off the pitch, our in-house hospitality team will take full responsibility for running the hotel and providing one-of-a-kind matchday experience and guest stays,” she added.

Some of the 25 guest rooms will offer a live view of the pitch or city skyline on HD plasma screens. Picture: contributed.

“As well as our vast supporter base both in the local area and from further afield, we hope to attract international visitors and guests from around the UK looking for high-quality, contemporary accommodation as part of an Edinburgh city break. It’s not just a hotel for football fans. Tynecastle Park Hotel is ideally positioned within a few minutes of the city centre, Murrayfield Stadium, and the Edinburgh tram line.”