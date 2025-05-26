Edinburgh firm’s ‘vodka pouches’ hit shelves at more than 175 Scottish convenience stores

“Young Spirits is a fantastic example of a company using its industry knowledge to create something fresh and exciting for the market”

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Edinburgh-based spirits bottling and branding business is seeing its diversification into the multi-million-pound “ready to drink” market take a significant step forward.

Young Spirits, founded in 2019 by John Ferguson and Alex Harrison, has undergone a major programme of growth in the last five years. It now employs a 40-plus team and has expanded its remit, developing its own portfolio of products and tapping into the growing trend for convenience drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s most recent endeavour, Nips & Sips, a range of single-serve vodka pouches, saw off competition from more established brands to win an exclusive listing with convenience retailer Scotmid, across an estate of more than 175 stores.

Scotmid’s Steven Addison with Young Spirits' co-founder Alex Harrison.

The idea for the new range came from the Young Spirits founders, who are said to have spotted a gap in the market for an innovative, ready-to-drink spirits product that was more convenient than the traditional bottle or can format.

Young Spirits also takes a sustainable approach to its operations and has established a carbon neutral bottling site as well as ensuring its vodka pouches are fully recyclable.

Co-founder Ferguson said: “Young Spirits was founded as a modern, sustainable partner to companies in the spirits sector, offering next level support for a wide range of new product development and bottling projects. Alongside that, we are using our expertise to develop our own portfolio of spirits brands, to bring innovation and great products to today's consumers. Nips & Sips is a perfect example.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Addison, local sourcing manager at Edinburgh-headquartered Scotmid, added: “Nips & Sips stood out in our Scottish Favourites competition for its fun approach to convenience and innovation. The competition is all about championing Scotland’s most exciting or up-and-coming food and drink brands, helping them take the next critical step in their journey.