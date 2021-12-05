Edinburgh firm's tech helps boost vaccination rollout in north-east England

Technology developed by an Edinburgh-based company has helped speed up the Covid vaccination rollout in north-east England.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:55 am
Abbie Buchan, Richie Stewart and Rachel Smith of Amiqus. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Amiqus’ platform has been used for recruitment services at multiple NHS organisations in the area during the course of the pandemic, with plans for the tech to be rolled out to a further five trusts.

The NHS Business Services Authority estimates that the use of the Scottish firm’s technology has led to a saving of £1.3 million worth of time for NHS recruiters in 2021, speeding up the recruitment of vaccinators and returning clinicians.

Richie Stewart, senior commercial manager at Amiqus, said: “When it became clear in 2020 that the NHS would need to recruit returning clinicians we hoped our technology could make a difference and accelerated our plans to engage with the public sector.

“Our team worked incredibly hard while facing the pressures and uncertainties that the pandemic brought to every household,” he added.

