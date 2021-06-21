Edinburgh fintech pioneer secures seven-figure investment for 'ground-breaking' speech analytics platform

Aveni’s Detect system uses the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to automate processes direct from a customer’s voice.

This is said to allow businesses to achieve greater efficiencies in quality assurance while “significantly improving client experience, staff training, and the ability to identify vulnerable customers”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The financial technology – fintech – outfit has secured an investment of £1.1 million, led by the TriCapital angel syndicate. It will accelerate Aveni’s growth and see it move beyond financial services into other regulated industries, while building a team to support its UK expansion.

Joseph Twigg, chief executive of Edinburgh fintech Aveni; Dr Lexi Birch, head of Aveni Labs; and Jamie Hunter, chief operating officer.

Chief executive Joseph Twigg said: “Consumer behaviour and business needs have changed significantly over the past 18 months as the service industry digitised in response to the pandemic.

“This created a new base of consumers comfortable with video conferencing led, digital-first services. But it also created a major challenge for firms to monitor and assess these calls, especially as an increasing number of them were from vulnerable customers who needed additional attention.

“In the new world, AI can be adopted throughout the customer journey, driving new insight, significant efficiency gains and better protecting the vulnerable. It’s a win-win situation.

“By using AI to help automate processes like quality assurance and risk monitoring, material cost reductions can be achieved. At the same time, companies gain targeted insights on customer experience and training opportunities for customer-facing staff.”

As well as TriCapital, the round was supported by Scottish Enterprise’s Growth Investments, Old College Capital – the University of Edinburgh’s in-house venture investment fund – and Wallace Equity.

Jan Robertson, interim director of growth investments at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The evolution of Aveni’s game-changing products will enhance Scotland’s proud association with the development of AI solutions and strengthen the country’s growing reputation as a global leader in fintech innovation.

“Our continued investment in and support for Aveni will help the company grow and scale and underscores Scottish Enterprise’s commitment to nurturing an environment that encourages cutting-edge tech businesses to thrive and flourish.”

Aveni was advised on the funding round by law firm Harper Macleod, while MBM Commercial acted for the investors.

Jo Nisbet, a partner at Harper Macleod, said: “Aveni is a brilliant example of a potentially world-leading tech business coming out of Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is phenomenal to see the business grow so rapidly and to play a part in helping them negotiate the challenges associated with scaling up.”

Moray Martin from lead investment syndicate TriCapital said: “This is the second round of investment in Aveni that we have led on and we are delighted to continue to provide support and guidance to Joseph and the team throughout an unprecedented period.

“We knew that this cutting-edge technology had come at the perfect time to help businesses in a post-pandemic environment and that has proven to be the case. With Aveni Detect the business is taking its tech solutions to the next level.”

A message from the Editor: