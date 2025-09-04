Edinburgh executive search firms tie knot with £2 million income goal

“We are merging deep sector knowledge with generalist capabilities and the diversity of our leadership team is a great strength going forward” – Paul Dixon of New Town Hanover

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Edinburgh-based executive search firms are targeting £2 million in combined fee income after unveiling a formal merger move.

Bosses at New Town Partnership and Hanover Berkeley, both headquartered in Edinburgh and with London offices, said the tie-up would deliver significant growth in fee income over the next 12 to 18 months. Initial discussions about joining forces took place three years ago and the combined entity - New Town Hanover - will formally launch this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four partners - Jane Gilchrist and Louise Gibson from New Town Partnership and Paul Dixon and Chris O’Brien from Hanover Berkeley - are said to collectively bring together decades of experience, helping to develop leadership teams and C-suite talent across a range of business sectors.

L-R: Jane Gilchrist; Paul Dixon, Chris O'Brien and Louise Gibson. Picture by Rachel Hein Photography

Gilchrist said: “Both parties were well aware of each other and the considerable reputations our respective firms had built up over the last ten years. We are very much partner-led, offering a personal and client focused approach.

“This merger will also allow us to launch a new strategic advisory service, offering wider support to our clients as they develop and transition their leadership and board teams, expanding our ability to target new sectors beyond our current areas of recognised expertise.”

Key sectors earmarked for growth include financial and professional services, renewables, health-tech, infrastructure and data centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon said: “We are merging deep sector knowledge with generalist capabilities and the diversity of our leadership team is a great strength going forward. The new partnership combines our shared values focusing on long lasting relationships and our trusted adviser reputation.

“Both our businesses have enjoyed year on year growth over the last decade and we aim to build on this success,” he added. “Over the next couple of years, we will be aiming to grow our own headcount and we will also be looking at further expansion opportunities with like-minded businesses.”