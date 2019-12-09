Edinburgh escape room operator will launch at Center Parcs under 'next-level' deal

A Scottish escape room company has secured a deal to launch its immersive games at Center Parcs holiday resorts.

Edinburgh-headquartered Escape, which operates hundreds of rooms globally, will launch two “Escape the Forest” experiences suitable for family groups.

The newly designed escape rooms will see teams of between two and six people test their physical, mental and teamwork skills. Picture: Lenny Warren

The newly designed challenges will see teams of between two and six holidaymakers test their physical, mental and teamwork skills in both indoor and outdoor environments as they attempt to “escape” the room.

The company said the move is part of its longer-term strategy of expanding into family venues, with the Center Parcs challenges specifically designed to suit a range of ages and aimed at a mixture of families, friends and corporate groups.

Escape will launch the first two experiences at Center Parcs in Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire.

Escape founder Daniel Hill said: “This is an exciting new deal that takes the escape room genre to a new level.

Escape founder Daniel Hill said deal 'takes the escape room genre to a new level'. Picture: Lenny Warren

“Escape rooms are continuing to grow in popularity across the world, but there’s a demand for new and different experiences.

“The ‘Escape the Forest’ idea means that families can take part in the challenges while on holiday at Center Parcs, while corporate teams can also attend.

“We have worked closely with Center Parcs to design these experiences.”

Escape, which claims to be Scotland’s first escape room operator, was founded in Edinburgh and has expanded from a single room in 2014 to run more than 200 rooms worldwide.

It currently employs around 150 staff in the UK, while more than 300,000 customers have visited its rooms.

Earlier this year the company constructed and operated the challenge used in the finals of the Red Bull Escape Room World Championship, which was held in London.

