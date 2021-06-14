Edinburgh entrepreneur launching hospitality-focused recruiter

Emma Little is the chief executive and founder of venue-finding agency ExecSpace, and has now created ExecMove, a full-service search, selection and talent acquisition practice that aims to support industry recovery through directly addressing the talent and skills gap across its target sector in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Ms Little, who has more than 13 years’ experience in the events, tourism and hospitality trade, said: “Clearly our industry has suffered enormously as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, and if we as a sector are to emerge stronger and recover quickly, now more than ever our clients must have access to the very best talent and strongest performers.

“Whilst furlough was a great initiative, as the months went on it became unsustainable to protect all jobs, and leaders are now in a position of having to rebuild teams and scale-up at pace for the recovery and beyond."

Emma Little, the CEO and founder of venue-finder ExecSpace, is now launching ExecMove. Picture: contributed.

Furthermore, ExecMove will donate £350 to hospitality charity Springboard for every candidate it successfully places. This fund will help a young person starting their career in hospitality with travel costs, smart clothes and shoes, “giving candidates the confidence to shine in interviews and their new roles”.

The charity says it inspires and launches young people into careers in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industries, giving them knowledge, skills and advice through its education programmes in schools, colleges and universities.

Ms Little said: “Springboard felt like the perfect charity partner for this initiative, and we hope that this fund will complement and strengthen the amazing support Springboard bring to young people in the hospitality sector.”

Springboard chief operating officer Kelly Johnstone also commented: "After chatting with Emma, I knew that her kind offer was a great fit for the charity. Many of our trainees have barriers to work, and the last year has presented them with even more. With each donation, we will be able to help a young person break some of those barriers down and help them into work. I look forward to working with Emma and the team at ExecMove.”

