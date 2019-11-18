Edinburgh e-commerce firm creates jobs as it eyes seven-figure turnover

E-commerce specialist Digital Six is forecasting a 100 per cent increase in annual turnover as it plans to create eight jobs to sustain growth.

The Edinburgh business, whose clients include Celtic FC, Lochcarron of Scotland and The Whisky Barrel, is expecting revenues to double to £1.5 million in the coming 12 months.

Digital Six plans to create up to eight jobs in 2020, boosting headcount to 24 to support expansion.

The e-commerce development specialist provides web support, design and marketing services, covering pay-per-click, search engine optimisation, digital marketing and training and consultancy.

Established in 1999, the agency was known as Channel 6 Multimedia before being acquired by current owners, managing director Kate Little and technical director Ewen Cameron, in 2008.

READ MORE: Edinburgh arm of California tech group trebles in size

To celebrate its 20th anniversary the firm is hosting a number of free events, including “20 Years of Digital Marketing: Look Back & Learn” at its headquarters in the capital’s Norloch House on 20 November. This will feature one-to-one workshops and guest speakers from industry partners.

'Huge growth'

Little, who completed Business Gateway Edinburgh’s first Women in Business (WIB) programme earlier this year, cited support from the organisation as contributing to Digital Six’s current growth surge.

She said: “We have experienced a huge amount of growth in the last quarter and anticipate that this expansion is set to continue in all areas of our business, from marketing and design to development and consultancy work, which is testament to the fantastic team of experts we have on board and the ongoing support we’ve received from organisations like Business Gateway.”

She added that WIB provided the tools to plan a five-year business strategy and build her entrepreneurial network across different sectors.

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh who designed the WIB programme, said: “It’s great to see entrepreneurs like Kate Little gain so much through the WIB programme and put the learnings into practice to help the business reach its full potential.”