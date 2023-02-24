Edinburgh decorating business offering four-day working week set to double workforce

An Edinburgh-based painting and decorating business which has adopted a four-day working week is looking to double its workforce to meet growing demand.

Trinity Decorating Services, which was formed in 1995 and acquired by businessmen Jonny Blurton and Mark Ivinson three years ago, has embarked on a recruitment drive for experienced professionals as well as apprentices as it gears up for “substantial growth”. The expansion is expected to see staff numbers double to 20.

Working on both commercial and domestic projects, the new recruits will enjoy a four-day working week which was successfully implemented by the company, which includes National Galleries Scotland and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo among its client base, nearly two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivinson, managing director, said: “It has been encouraging to see business continue to pick up and it means we need to strengthen our team. Our team of trusted and experienced decorators are widely recognised as some of the best in the business. As well as fully qualified professionals, it is our intention to give opportunities to those younger people who are maybe looking to embark on a career path so there are a number of apprenticeships available as well.”

Blurton added: “The next 12 months look like they’re going to be as busy as ever and it’s important we make the right moves now to be in the best position possible. It wouldn’t surprise me if our team was to double in the period, so it’s an exciting time for the business as we look to keep growing.”