Edinburgh creative agency Lux ushers in four-day week as profits lift

Lux said it had introduced its four-day (32-hour) working week with no reduction in salary as part of all employee contracts.

Following a pilot kicking off pre-lockdown, the agency reports that overall efficiency has increased by 24 per cent year-on-year resulting in a 30 per cent increase in profitability.

Co-founder Alice Will said: “The world of work and traditional 9-5 convention needs to evolve to meet modern day life. We’ve taken a holistic view on business management and find our people and creativity thrive in a culture where the team feel nurtured, energised and autonomous in their roles.

Mhairi MacLeod and Alice Will are the founders of Edinburgh-based creative agency Lux, which specialises in the food and drink sector.

“Our experience has been overwhelmingly positive and is proof that decreasing working hours/days optimises performance and increases productivity - offering both a better balance for our team and increased profitability for the business. It’s a win-win.”

Working in partnership with Magenta HR, Lux - founded in 2012 - undertook a consultation and pilot period spanning two years before formalising the new working arrangement this month.

Gayle Templeton, HR consultant at Magenta HR, said: “Adopting a progressive approach to ways of working, Lux is one of the businesses at the forefront of the four-day work week conversation taking place in the UK right now.

“With trials of a four-day week set to launch across the world this year, Lux’s success shows businesses can expect to see increased productivity and profitability. In addition, we anticipate longer-term pros of more flexible working will include decreased absences and increased employee retention.”

