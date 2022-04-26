Edinburgh conference venue bolsters sales team ahead of major events

Bosses at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) said they were strengthening the team as the capital venue welcomes the return of large-scale conferences and events following lockdown.

Chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “We can see the bounce back taking effect, and while the lead times for many of the large UK and international associations can be two years or more down the line, we’re really encouraged by the level of activity we’re experiencing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nam Gowans-Brown and Julie Oliveira have recently been appointed as association sales executives, with Joey Mak and Katia Adams appointed as corporate sales executives.

Gowans-Brown brings nearly a decade of experience working in the hospitality industry and was previously with Marketing Edinburgh’s convention bureau, Oliveira has worked in the international hospitality sector for a number of years and joins from Novotel.

Mak joins from Contini Italian and Scottish Restaurants where she worked in event sales and planning, while Adams is experienced in project management and sales after stints with Event Partners Ireland and King’s College London.

Dallas said: “With a number of 1,000-plus delegate conferences this year, we are getting back to pre-pandemic activity, and that’s similar in terms of where we are on financials where we’re forecasting a revenue performance closer to what we reported in 2019.

“This summer we welcome back regular events like the Edinburgh International Television Festival, and a line-up of Fringe shows via our partnership with The Pleasance - both festivals represent a big part of the venue’s heart and soul, and we can’t wait to have them back in the building.”

Joey Mak, Nam Gowans-Brown, and Julie Oliveira of the EICC. Picture: Stewart Attwood

The EICC opened its doors in 1995 and has since played host to almost 1.5 million delegates, more than 3,500 events and has generated some £720 million in economic impact for Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

“Nam, Julie, Joey and Katia each represent fantastic additions to our organisation, and will only strengthen what is already a high-performing sales team,” Dallas added.