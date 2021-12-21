Edinburgh comms agency Freer Consultancy unveils business wins and new advisers

Cryptocurrency sports betting platform BetDEX, internet of things (IoT) accelerator Filament STAC, remote sensor specialist Novosound, Scottish charity Digital Xtra Fund, space tech start-up R3-IoT, and Edinburgh-headquartered investment manager Par Equity are among client wins racked up by the agency over the last few months.

Founded by Nick Freer in 2010 following a ten-year stint with public relations firm Maitland in London, the Freer Consultancy’s client base includes the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), legal firm Anderson Strathern, private bank Hampden & Co, investment firm Eos Advisory, recruitment specialist Denholm and digital skills academy CodeClan.

The agency has also appointed Carolyn Jameson and George Mackintosh as advisers.

Freer, founding director, said: “Being based in Edinburgh, it’s important to me that the client base reflects the areas of industry that make up the business scene here, while also advising UK and international companies that land in Scotland.

“Increasingly, we’ve been considering what the next five or ten years will hold for the agency, that next phase of growth. Getting Carolyn and George on board to help with that process is invaluable.

“Having been lucky enough to work with them, I’ve seen first-hand what incredible business leaders they are, and I have an enormous amount of respect for them both.”

Jameson is chief trust officer at Trustpilot, and was previously head of international M&A and corporate affairs at Ctrip, chief legal officer at Skyscanner, and head of legal at chip developer Wolfson Microelectronics.

Jameson advises a number of start-ups, sits on the board of the Scottish National Investment Bank, and is an investment committee member with venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners (SEP).

In June 2020, Eggplant, the software testing business George Mackintosh founded in 2008, was acquired by California-headquartered Keysight Technologies in a bumper deal.

Mackintosh, a former chairman of the CBI’s SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) council, is an associate and former entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Edinburgh Business School, and is the founding director of the Papple Steading historic farm development in East Lothian.

