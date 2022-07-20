Edinburgh catering firm Hickory secures key contract with National Museum of Scotland

The high-profile business partnership comes after the firm recently won a new contract to operate the bars at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and to work with Fringe by the Sea Festival for a second-year running.

Hickory will now offer a range of food and drink experiences for the National Museum of Scotland’s private guests. These include offering private events for between 25 and 1,500 guests, from intimate wedding ceremonies to gala dinners and red-carpet award ceremonies, across the Edinburgh venue’s spaces, including the grand gallery, rooftops and Bute room.

Elaine Elder, director of sales and marketing at National Museums Scotland Enterprises, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hickory to our panel of caterers here at the National Museum of Scotland. When partnering with our suppliers, we build strong relationships on trust and belief in their high quality as well as their ability to execute five star events for our global audience. We look forward to producing outstanding events and memorable occasions together.”

Stephanie Stubbs, Hickory’s managing director, said: “The National Museum of Scotland [is] a landmark city centre venue that plays a vital role in the culture of the Scottish capital. We share a passion for creativity and collaboration and are thrilled to see guests enjoying our food and drink experiences across the National Museum’s incredible spaces.”

She added: “Our business continues to expand and our outlook for the future is bright.”