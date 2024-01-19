Edinburgh business networking club signs up rugby wellbeing coach for anniversary talk

Love Your Business has welcomed 185 speakers since it was founded in 2018.

The speaker on January 25 is Ben Scott, former Scotland men’s rugby wellbeing coach.

A former Scottish rugby wellbeing coach has been named as a guest speaker as an Edinburgh business networking club celebrates its sixth anniversary.

Michelle Brown, founder of the eponymous PR agency, established Love Your Business in 2018 to help firms build connections, get advice, meet new people and open doors to new opportunities. Since then, the networking club has welcomed 185 speakers and more than 4,000 attendees.

Those speakers include Chris van der Kuyl, chairman and co-founder of 4J Studios, the developer of the multi-award-winning Minecraft Console editions; former co-founder of Social Bite and business coach, Alice Thompson; California-based environmental entrepreneur Paul Tasner, who is the founder of PulpWorks; and Michael Welch, chief executive of Tirebuyer.com. Over the years the networking club has also supported various charities and social enterprises.

This month’s guest speaker, Ben Scott, specialises in health, wellbeing, performance and personal growth and was head-hunted to become Scotland’s men’s rugby wellbeing coach in 2021 to enhance the squad’s individual and collective wellbeing, on and off the field. He worked with the team from the start of 2021 until April 2023, seeing them rise two places in the World Rugby rankings. The event is due to take place on January 25 at the Black Ivy in Edinburgh.