Edinburgh building surveying practice pushes west with Glasgow office and key hire

Architecture and building surveying practice Gibbon Lawson McKee has expanded with the creation of a Glasgow office.

The Edinburgh-based building consultancy is now in its 25th year and employs more than 20 staff. Alongside the Glasgow opening, the firm has appointed Gerard Smith, formerly of Ryden, as a director.

Bosses said the expansion comes at a time when the market demand for technical, project experienced property and construction professionals is at an “unprecedented high”.

Smith will be leading the west coast team as a director of the Glasgow venture alongside GLM managing director and co-founder Ian McKee.

McKee said: “We have seen the potential for growth in the west of Scotland for quite some time and after a series of successful projects delivered by the team based in Edinburgh we were exploring opportunities when the chance to work again with Gerry arose.

“Gerry worked with David Gibbon (another co-founder of GLM) back in the late 1980s at Povell Worthington before I joined David and we subsequently started GLM together.

“I look forward to working with Gerry to create opportunities and develop the offering in the west in the coming months and years.”

Smith, director, added : “I am excited at the potential for what this partnership with Ian McKee, David Gibbon and the wider team at GLM holds for me.

“It is brilliant to have the opportunity to build on my past experience, connections and grow the awareness of GLM and the wide array of services that we can deliver across the market in the west.”

