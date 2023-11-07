Edinburgh Boiler Company plans to create 15 jobs as it goes green with the launch of a dedicated heat pump division.

Graeme Porter, left, with Edinburgh Boiler Company's operations director Dougie Bell.

The move sees Graeme Porter appointed as operations manager to lead the new arm of the business as the firm increases its focus on transitioning towards more sustainable heating products. A former area heating manager for Polypipe and business development manager for PDM in East Kilbride, Porter arrives from Richmonds Plumbing & Heating Merchants in Edinburgh where he was technical sales manager.

The new role will see Tranent-based Porter oversee every aspect of Edinburgh Boiler Company’s (EBC) heat pump operations, where some 15 jobs will be created over the next year. He will manage a team of surveyors, installers and office staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EBC’s operations director Dougie Bell said: “We are well positioned to become a prominent player in the heat pump industry and are delighted to have Graeme as part of the team. His role is integral to our ongoing expansion and as the demand for heat pumps grows, he will work closely with our leadership team to identify areas requiring additional recruitment which will allow us to adapt accordingly.

“Sustainable energy solutions will not just be a preference in the future but a necessity and thanks to his unparalleled understanding of heat pumps, I’m confident Graeme will help drive the business forward.”