Edinburgh-based radio tech firm Sofant Technologies tuning into growth ambitions with senior hire duo

The firm explains that applying patented radio frequency microelectromechanical systems, its technology “solves the most pressing power consumption and heat problems” faced by the next generation of 5G and satellite communications systems.

It flagged its recent €7.3 million (£5.8m) contract from the European Space Agency to deliver a low-cost, low-power satellite communications terminal to help people in rural and remote locations get online.

The Edinburgh-based organisation also pointed out that it has launched its first Series A funding round, and expects to triple its headcount to 48 this year, creating high-skill engineering jobs spanning antenna and product design to component, product and software.

In terms of the appointments, it has hired Gary Morton as vice-president of operations. He joins from AAC Clyde Space where, as head of production, he restructured satellite operations to build, test and deliver multiple Cubesat spacecraft simultaneously.

Sofant added that he has more than 20 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry having worked for a variety of top-tier companies including Motorola, Atmel, Wolfson Microelectronics and Cirrus Logic.

The second appointment involves Craig Samuel joining the board as a non-executive director. He says he has worked across the globe, including in Silicon Valley, and brings more than 25 years of industry experience with executive leadership positions in UK, US and Chinese companies including Jersey Telecom, UT Starcom Inc., Unisys Corporation, Hewlett Packard Corporation, Compaq, and BP.

Gary Morton, who has been appointed vice-president of operations, says he is looking forward to delivering on the next phase of Sofant’s growth and development strategy. Picture: Colin Hattersley Photography.

Additionally, he has founded six technology start-ups in the UK and US as well as working closely with the US Government in defence, national security and civilian programmes. He is also a regular adviser to private equity and venture groups on both sides of the Atlantic, and holds several private company board or advisory positions.

Sofant chief executive David Wither said the appointments mark a “new milestone in the evolution of” the team. He added: “Craig’s extensive experience, deep sector knowledge and broad network will be extremely helpful to the company as we progress to the next phase of development.