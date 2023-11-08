A company that bills itself as Scotland’s first property investment house has expanded its reach to include an estate agency division, with plans to significantly boost its ranks.

From left: the new team of Mantas Lozys, Jenny Purves, Moni Tagore, Judy Shields, and Andy Cramond. Picture: Lukasz Kudrel.

Edinburgh-based Cox & Co says the new division has five brokers covering the city and surrounding areas, complementing the existing investment, lettings, and mortgage departments run from the firm’s headquarters on Castle Terrace in the city.

The new team comprises property professionals Moni Tagore, Jenny Purves, Andrew Cramond, Mantas Lozys, and recently appointed director of sales Judy Shields. As well as the capital, they cover the Lothians, Glasgow, and the Borders, with the East Neuk of Fife, Dundee, and Aberdeen also targeted as part of plans being rolled out by owner John Cox.

He said: “To now be able to offer a bespoke estate agency proposition in Edinburgh and the Lothians and beyond is a hugely exciting development for the business and it is only the start… The aim is to keep growing across the Central Belt over the next 12 months, by which time we will have doubled our team of property brokers to ten. Ultimately, I’m looking at creating 20 jobs over the next two years as we extend our reach.”

The move comes about two years after Cox became majority shareholder of the business, which was established in 2014 through the amalgamation of two family companies – his father’s mortgage brokerage and his own jointly-owned letting agency. The firm now has 300-plus properties under management.

Cox said: “We offer a property service unlike any other sales team in the country. By specialising in selling, sourcing, buying, and trading in property for our clients, our brokers offer a service that is similar to the ‘USA realtor’ or ‘Dubai property agent’ models – a direct point of contact for our clients, tailored to their requirements.