Edinburgh-based franchising firm helping rapidly expanding women's fitness brand strengthen in UK

Platinum Wave Franchising, which was founded in 2008, says it works with disruptive, game-changing brands as well as household names looking to launch into international growth regions.

It has now signed up 30 Minute Hit, a boxing/kickboxing circuit-based fitness program that is described as empowering women and is available across the globe with classes available in Canada, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The program, which was established in 2004, uses two-minute rounds also based on general self-defence and core stability training, and is now officially launching across the UK with Platinum Wave’s help.

Steve Lampshire, director of franchise recruitment at the Scottish firm, cheered the “exciting” recruitment partnership with 30 Minute Hit as it arrives in the UK. He added: “It is an exciting, game-changing brand to work with, not only due to its wide appeal as an inspiring fitness program but also with its rapid global growth as the fastest-growing women’s fitness franchise.

Robert Button, 30 Minute Hit’s director of international franchise development, said: “It is a huge step forward for the brand to be launching in the UK but one that we are delighted to make as 30 Minute Hit continues to expand worldwide.

“We cannot wait to bring this experience to the UK and our recruitment collaboration with Platinum Wave will ensure that we can reach as many people as possible across the nation.

30 Minute Hit is a circuit-based fitness program that says it empowers women, using boxing, kickboxing, and general self defence, for example. Picture: contributed.

“It also provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs who are interested in a low-cost and rewarding franchising brand to get involved at the base level UK launch for the fastest growing female fitness franchise in the world.”

Platinum Wave flags the growth of franchising in the UK, and cites figures showing that this market is currently worth £18 billion and is expected to grow to £20bn by 2024.

Inspiring

Mr Lampshire lauded the fitness brand for its work empowering women and said he hopes to see 30 Minute Hit “continue to inspire positive and progressive franchising trends”.

He added: “We are seeing a number of fantastic trends in franchising at the moment including more women than ever being involved in the industry, with recent figures from NatWest showing that women make up 37 per cent of UK franchisees. 30 Minute Hit gives another great platform to continue that trend.”