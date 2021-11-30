Edinburgh-based financial group Aegon UK names next finance boss

Mr Ewing in 2011 joined Aegon, which has some 2,000 people working in the Scottish capital, and he has been chief risk officer since 2014, having been responsible for various strategic projects as well as heading up Aegon’s Diversity and Inclusion programme.

An actuary by training, he has 30 years’ financial services experience, and was previously Solvency II director at Lloyds Banking Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He replaces Stephen McGee who has been chief financial officer since 2016 and prior to that held a number of senior finance positions within Aegon. It has just been announced that he is moving to the top job at Scottish Friendly, taking over from Martin Pringle, who has been acting CEO since Jim Galbraith passed away in April.

Aegon UK, which is based at Edinburgh Park, said the appointment 'adds continuity to an already very-well-established senior leadership team'. Picture: Greg Macvean.

Mike Holliday-Williams, chief executive of Dutch-owned Aegon UK, said: “Jim brings a wealth of experience to the role and I’m delighted to have someone with such a strong understanding of our business and the markets in which we operate in this key position. His appointment adds continuity to an already very-well-established senior leadership team and I look forward to working with him as we deliver on our plans for growth in the adviser and workplace markets.

“I’d like to thank Stephen for his significant contribution to the business over the years and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr Ewing said: “As a business we have a huge opportunity to capitalise on the central role that workplace pensions increasingly play in people’s saving journey and the ongoing growth of the adviser platform market.

"The finance team will play a critical role in ensuring that Aegon is a sustainable and long-term partner for intermediaries and that the business is able to deliver on the ambitious investment programme currently underway, designed to enhance the user experience and proposition for intermediaries and customers alike.”

Aegon UK recently hailed “good progress” in its third quarter, with a 57 per cent year-on-year increase in operating profit to £44 million.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.