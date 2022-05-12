Edinburgh-based fashion retailer Atterley.com names new joint boss

Kelly Byrne is to be appointed formally to the board in the role, having joined the “boutique fashion platform” in January as chief growth officer to oversee its growth plans.

The co-CEOs will collaborate to set the vision for Atterley and guide the teams to carry this out, with Mr Baillie leading the operations and finance strategy, and Ms Byrne working on ensuring a “high” level of growth and expansion for the business as it scales whilst setting business priorities and being responsible for their progress.

Prior to Atterley, which in 2020 undertook a six-figure crowdfunder, the businesswoman had been commercial director at the Nasty Gal brand since 2018.

Atterley chairman Mike Welch in 2016 acquired the firm’s intellectual property assets from administrators at KPMG, seeing the chance “to deliver an innovative and exciting new proposition”.

The serial entrepreneur, who made his name in the tyre industry, has now said: “As Atterley progresses and grows, it felt the natural next step to balance our tier-one leadership with Kenny and Kelly bringing completely different, yet complementary skill sets to the table. With the two of them at the helm, I am even more confident in what Atterley can deliver in the coming months and years.”

Ms Byrne cheered her appointment as co-CEO, adding: “Since joining the business in January, I have been hugely impressed at the growth trajectory and Atterley’s future prospects. Kenny is a fantastic leader and I am excited to work side by side with him, as we expand Atterley together.”