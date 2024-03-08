Newly appointed area director Hannah Graham says: 'I am delighted to be given the opportunity to take the reins and continue to drive the Simpson & Marwick brand forward in East Lothian.' Picture: contributed.

Edinburgh-based estate agent Simpson & Marwick has announced a key appointment that it says forms part of a six-figure investment by the firm in its North Berwick office, with more East Lothian hires planned in the coming months.

Hannah Graham has been promoted to area director from associate director after 11 years with the firm, which was established in 1886, and says it has grown its presence in East Lothian since expanding there in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said she wants to see the firm command an even larger share of the market as it pursues innovative strategies, and is thrilled to be able to “take the reins and continue to drive the Simpson & Marwick brand forward in East Lothian”.

It was announced in October that the newly formed Simpson and Marwick Group had acquired the Simpson & Marwick estate agency business from Moray Group for an undisclosed six-figure sum, with the new organisation being led by Sean Nicol, the former sales director of Edinburgh solicitor estate agents Coulters, and Gary Wales, former director of US realtors Keller Williams Caledonia.