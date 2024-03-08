Edinburgh-based estate agent Simpson & Marwick makes key appointment as part of six-figure investment to expand in East Lothian
Edinburgh-based estate agent Simpson & Marwick has announced a key appointment that it says forms part of a six-figure investment by the firm in its North Berwick office, with more East Lothian hires planned in the coming months.
Hannah Graham has been promoted to area director from associate director after 11 years with the firm, which was established in 1886, and says it has grown its presence in East Lothian since expanding there in the 1980s.
She said she wants to see the firm command an even larger share of the market as it pursues innovative strategies, and is thrilled to be able to “take the reins and continue to drive the Simpson & Marwick brand forward in East Lothian”.
It was announced in October that the newly formed Simpson and Marwick Group had acquired the Simpson & Marwick estate agency business from Moray Group for an undisclosed six-figure sum, with the new organisation being led by Sean Nicol, the former sales director of Edinburgh solicitor estate agents Coulters, and Gary Wales, former director of US realtors Keller Williams Caledonia.
Wales said Graham’s appointment is a “prime example” of how the group aims to expand its presence in Scotland. “She has been with the company for over ten years, is hugely respected in the industry and we’re delighted to give her ownership of the region. We already have a strong presence in the area and have exciting plans to grow further.”
