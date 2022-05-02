Edinburgh-based energy consultancy Delta-EE snapped up

Delta-EE, which has grown to more than 50 staff in the UK, France, Denmark and the Netherlands since it was founded in 2004, has been acquired by Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The consultancy works with clients including utilities, heating appliance manufacturers, investors and policymakers. It focuses on the downstream part of the energy sector, providing data, insight and analysis.

Andy Bradley, director at Delta-EE who previously worked for global energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said: “Enabling our clients to drive and navigate the energy transition has always been at the heart of our work. By joining together with LCP, who have complementary skills and expertise, together we can accelerate and enhance the impact we have on the energy transition.

“Culturally, we are like-minded people with curiosity to develop new solutions in an evolving sector and the ability to cut through complexity.”

Aaron Punwani, LCP’s chief executive, said Delta-EE is a “well-respected firm with a deep understanding of the energy sector and the quality of their research is second to none”.

He also stated: “The partnership of Delta-EE’s downstream expertise with LCP’s upstream capabilities will be an immensely powerful one, meaning we can provide a wider range of clients with data-driven insights and holistic forecasts, helping to make a net-zero future a successful reality.”

Delta-EE works with businesses to help them navigate the shift to a low-carbon economy (file image). Picture: AFP via Getty Images.