Edinburgh-based Capco Scotland scaling up with plans for 100 more jobs

Bosses at Capco, a Wipro company, said they were looking to meet rising demand for digital transformation and data-related services from local financial services institutions.

The firm will be expanding its current team of 270 permanent consultants through 2022 and into 2023. All the roles will be based in Scotland, servicing financial services clients principally based in the Central Belt.

Roland Inglis, partner and head of Edinburgh-based Capco Scotland, said: “We are fully committed to being the financial services consultancy of choice in Scotland, having grown steadily in the past six years from just 15 people to almost 300 employees supporting Scottish-based clients today.

Roland Inglis, partner and head of Capco Scotland: 'We are fully committed to being the financial services consultancy of choice in Scotland.' Picture: John Linton Photography

“Through 2022 we will be recruiting actively with a particular focus on change professionals who have the know-how and experience to solve complex challenges within financial services.”

He added: “Through the pandemic we have continued to see very strong demand for our services, notably in areas such as technology and engineering, data, digital and new ways of working.”

Sandy Begbie, chief executive at industry body Scottish Financial Enterprise, said: “Capco has been a real success story in Scotland and today’s announcement is yet another clear statement of their commitment to our sector.

“With the growing demand for digital transformation, automation and data services across our sector it is vital we have high quality consultancy to support financial services firms.

“This is also a further vote of confidence in our sector here in Scotland,” he added.

