Edinburgh audio and AV show to return for 2025 after ‘overwhelming’ response: Full dates and details

“Feedback from both exhibitors and visitors has been overwhelming” – Justin Bird, Chester Group

Organisers behind a major audio and AV show that recently returned to Scotland after a 17-year absence are promising to crank up the volume in 2025 after outlining plans for an even larger event.

Last month saw hundreds of hi-fi and music lovers descend upon the Scottish capital for the Edinburgh Hi-AV Show, which was staged by Chester Group, a family-run events business that is behind similar shows in the Midlands and south of England, as well as overseas. It ran the Scottish Audio Show between 2003 and 2007.

November saw the return of the Scottish exhibition after that 17-year break, with around 20 rooms and conference facilities at the DoubleTree By Hilton hotel at Edinburgh Airport hosting a number of Scottish retailers including Glasgow Audio, Fife’s Audio Emotion and Edinburgh-based Audiophilia and James Morrow. Visitors had the opportunity to get up close and listen to scores of top audio brands including Meridian, McIntosh and Cyrus, and Scottish manufacturers such as Art Loudspeakers, Fyne Audio and Ecosse Cables. The event also offered a wide selection of new and used vinyl records.

The Edinburgh Hi-AV Show was recently held at the DoubleTree By Hilton hotel at Edinburgh Airport and featured scores of prestigious brands including McIntosh. Picture: Scott Reid

Justin Bird of Chester Group, who recently took the reins from his father and founder Roy, said that given the advances in technology over the past nearly two decades a return to Scotland had been “long overdue”.

Revealing plans to repeat the success of this year’s show on a larger scale in November 2025, he said: “The relaunch of the Edinburgh show saw an amazing selection of some of the world’s finest audio brands come together. Feedback from both exhibitors and visitors has been overwhelming and we couldn’t have wished for a better start to what will now become a regular slot in the audio show calendar.

“Just three weeks on and over 60 per cent of exhibitors have already rebooked for 2025,” Bird added. Nov 8/9 will witness the second year of this eagerly awaited music event for Scotland with an increased number of exhibitors.”

