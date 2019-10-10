Edinburgh Airport to gain four-star hotel after multi-million investment

A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel is set to become the only full-service, four-star hotel at Edinburgh Airport once a multi-million-pound makeover is completed.

The establishment is one of several that will benefit from a near-£22 million capital investment programme led by Amaris Hospitality, the hotel investment and management company.

The airport is to gain its only full-service, four-star hotel, Amaris claimed. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

At Edinburgh Airport, the group has committed to the full refurbishment of all 150 bedrooms as well as the development of a new food and beverage concept to be announced soon.

Work has commenced on site and is due to be completed in early 2020, at which point the premises will become the only full-service, four-star hotel at the airport, Glasgow-headquartered Amaris claimed.

Landmark

Amaris said it had committed some £21.7m of capital investment to the transformation of a string of “landmark” hotels located in Edinburgh, Islington, Oxford, Bristol and Dublin. Some £2m is being spent in Edinburgh.

Peter Stack, chief executive of Amaris Hospitality, said: “Our extensive investment programme forms a key part of our ambitious growth strategy to build a unique portfolio of high-performing, best-in-brand hotels that deliver a great customer experience and high-standards, whilst at the same time also allowing us to drive superior business performance in individual hotels and across our portfolio.”

The transformation of the 373-bedroom Islington hotel in London will see a major enhancement of its accommodation to bring all bedrooms to four-star-quality rooms.

Working out

The investment also includes the introduction of Europe’s first “Five Steps to Fitness” rooms, which will offer 11 different fitness and accessory options that allow guests to “work out in the privacy of their own room”.

The Islington project follows a £13m investment undertaken by Amaris Hospitality in the hotel in 2014 to add 143 bedrooms as part of the hotel’s repositioning and rebranding from Jurys Inn to a DoubleTree by Hilton.

Other work being undertaken as part of the programme includes renovations to 40 bedrooms, totalling £500,000, at the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel with £2.5m being invested in the addition of 17 bedrooms at the Mercure Oxford Eastgate Hotel.

Under the programme, Amaris also recently completed a £10.5m extension to its Hilton Garden Inn hotel at Custom House Quay in Dublin, adding 85 new bedrooms, bringing the total to 324.

READ MORE: Amaris checks in key hires as it targets 50-hotel portfolio