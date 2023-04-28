Edinburgh agritech firm's semen analysis tool promises to save farmers thousands

An Edinburgh-based agricultural tech pioneer has secured more than £500,000 of fresh funding as it looks to accelerate the development of a portable instrument for semen analysis.

Bosses at Dyneval believe that the technology could save the industry millions each year, helping farmers around the world to operate more sustainably and secure food supply chains. The funding will be used to accelerate production of an easy-to-use, portable instrument for semen analysis that can be used by “anyone, anywhere”. Current methods for semen assessment used on farms produce user-dependent results and are not optimised for fresh and sex-sorted semen concentrations, the firm noted.

Supported by Alistair Lang and Ollie Hofford, from Thorntons’ ventures and innovation team, Dyneval has secured the additional investment from Kelvin Capital, Scottish Enterprise, Gabriel Investments and Par Equity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Wood, co-founder of Dyneval, said: “We are very proud to secure this additional round of funding which will help to rapidly increase our production meaning we can help even more farmers across Scotland, the UK and beyond. Improving the efficiency of food production is more important than ever right now since the cost of living is rising, and it’s becoming more challenging for farmers to access grant funding.”

Lang added: “Agritech may not be the first sector you think of when looking at Scotland’s top exporting industries but it has an outstanding global reputation which is why many investors are now looking into the sector. We are very much looking forward to seeing this business flourish and continue on its incredible growth journey.”