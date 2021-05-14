Eden Mill gins to hit more supermarket shelves after Fife distiller seals new partnership

The deal will see France’s second largest spirits company take on the UK distribution rights for the Scottish firm’s gin portfolio to UK multiple grocers from the start of next week.

Eden Mill, which is based just outside St Andrews, said the partnership would bring “significant growth”, increasing the presence of its products in supermarkets and off-trade retailers across the UK.

The move coincides with the company’s recently increased capacity at its new bottling and distribution hub in Glasgow, where the business can process some four million bottles per annum across the 1,279-square-metre site.

From Monday May 17, the LMB Group will begin communications for the distribution of Eden Mill gin, gin liqueurs and ready-to-drinks. This will include a repositioning of its famous Love Gin.

Matthew Miller, head of sales for Eden Mill, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with La Martiniquaise [LMB Group], a group well known and respected for their unparalleled relationships with UK multiple retailers.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Eden Mill and we’re in an excellent position to fulfil the increased demand this development will bring with our new bottling hub in Glasgow.

“We anticipate our new production facilities will quadruple our output and greatly increase our potential for developing new and exciting products.”

Claire Baigrie, LMB Group UK sales director, added: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Eden Mill and to be taking on the UK distribution of such an admired and successful gin brand.

“This is a gin that’s already in high demand across the UK, thanks to the craftsmanship, quality and character it offers consumers.

“Many of the spirits within our own portfolio are already star performers in UK supermarkets, so we relish the prospect of helping Eden Mill build their brand and achieve further growth and success. I believe they have huge potential within the buoyant UK gin category and we’re looking forward to delivering some exciting plans with their team in the months ahead.”

Based on the historic site of the Seggie Distillery, run by the Haig family until 1860, Eden Mill was Scotland’s first single site brewery and distillery and the first to make spirits in the region for 150 years.

