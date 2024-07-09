Eco-friendly construction can build a sustainable future - Caroline Lambie

Traditional methods should give way to greener approaches such as modular home s built off-site, says Caroline Lambie

For many people, finding that idyllic spot and building their own home is the ultimate dream. As numerous reality TV series over the years have demonstrated, the truth of that process, when undertaken by those not normally involved in the construction industry, can be more of a nightmare, fraught with pitfalls, rules and regulations that need to be adhered to, with many difficult choices to be made.

In an age rapidly being defined by the pressing need for sustainability and environmental responsibility, traditional methods of construction are giving way to more innovative approaches, with modular construction leading the charge towards a greener future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From our base in the East Ayrshire town of Cumnock, somewhat ironically a place built on the heritage of mining fossil fuels, The Wee House Company stands out as a shining example of change, demonstrating that building in a sustainable way is not only possible but is beneficial for both individuals and the planet.

A recent modular housing project completed by The Wee House Company

Offering a turn-key service, we can take care of everything required after clients acquire a piece of land, including applying for planning consent, sorting out utility connections and preparing the ground for the low-impact pier foundations.

At the heart of our approach is the concept of off-site construction, the impacts of which on sustainability are significant. Prefabricating modules in a controlled factory environment as opposed to building on exposed sites, minimises waste, reduces energy consumption, and ensures a far higher level of precision in building.

Not only does this approach result in significant reductions in the environmental impact of the building process itself – with more efficient use of materials and re-use of off-cuts, simplified recycling of material packaging – but with a manufacturing process controlled by rigorous quality management procedures, which improve detailing and performance making improved air tightness easier to achieve. The new home itself performs far better in operation too.

Transportation is another key factor where off-site construction shines in terms of sustainability. By manufacturing modules in a factory then merely assembling them on-site, significantly reduces the carbon emissions associated with construction. This streamlined approach minimises the need for multiple trips to and from the construction site, resulting in reductions in fuel consumption and impact on the environment, as well as minimising disruption to the environment around the site.

Caroline Lambie is a Project Coordinator for The Wee House Company

A further advantage of modular construction is in the speed with which projects can be brought to fruition. Though currently often stifled by delays in understaffed planning departments, the process of site preparation and module construction can be run in tandem meaning the 90 per cent complete modules, once delivered to site can made inhabitable in a matter of days, as opposed to months, with the overall build programme significantly shorter than a traditional build.

Our sustainable building practices proves that it is possible to build in a way that is both environmentally conscious and economically viable. By prioritising off-site construction, energy efficiency, transportation sustainability, and the use of eco-friendly materials, modular construction is leading the way towards a greener, more sustainable future. As we navigate the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, embracing sustainable building practices is not a choice—it is a necessity for a healthier planet and a more sustainable way of life.